6 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy for September 2025

Strong market positions, healthy balance sheets and consistent cash flow make for reliable dividend stocks. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stable dividend-paying stocks are drawing fresh attention as investors weigh tariffs, slowing global growth and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Unlike growth equities that can lose momentum in volatile markets, dividend payers deliver steady cash returns that can help cushion your portfolio during uncertain stretches in the stock market. Here’s a roundup worth considering this month.

6 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy Now In September 2025

These companies meet the following strict screening criteria for combining reliable dividend income with solid financial footing and growth potential:

Five or more years of dividend growth. Dividend growth provides rising income, which can be an inflation hedge. Five-year free cash flow growth of 5%. Rising cash flow supports dividend sustainability and future payout increases. Five-year stock price change of 20% or more. These stocks can offer appreciation potential alongside the dividend income. Payout ratio below 70%. A reasonable payout ratio provides a cushion that protects the dividend if profits decline. Dividend yield above 2.5%. This yield provides above-average income without being excessively risky. Buy or strong buy ratings from analysts. Analysts like the outlook for these stocks.

The table below includes the six largest companies meeting those parameters.

Here are the six companies that meet the following strict screening criteria for combining reliable dividend income with solid financial footing and growth potential. Source: Stockanalysis.com

1. Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sysco Corporation by the numbers:

Stock price: $80.47

Dividend yield: 2.7%

Dividend growth years: 56

5-year revenue growth: 9.0%

5-year FCF growth: 12.3%

Payout ratio: 56.3%

Annual dividend: $2.16

Business Overview

Sysco delivers food, equipment and supplies to the foodservice customers in the U.S. and internationally. Customers include restaurants, universities, hotels, hospitals and nursing homes.

Why SYY Stock Is A Top Choice

Sysco pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share. The company last increased its quarterly dividend in 2025 by $0.03.

Sysco has the qualities you want to see in a great, long-term dividend stock: top market share (17%) in a large industry ($370 billion), a strong balance sheet and a history of growth in sales, earnings and cash flow. The company also prioritizes shareholder returns with its ever-increasing dividend and regular share purchases. After spending $19.5 billion in fiscal year 2025 on dividends and share repurchases, Sysco plans to spend $21.5 billion on those activities in fiscal year 2026.

Sysco’s fiscal year 2026 sales growth guidance is 3% to 5%. The targeted range for adjusted EPS growth is 5% to 7%, excluding $100 million in carryover incentive compensation expenses.

2. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation by the numbers:

Stock price: $201.66

Dividend yield: 3%

Dividend growth years: 8

5-year revenue growth: 10.7%

5-year FCF growth: 10.2%

Payout ratio: 36%

Annual dividend: $6

Business Overview

M&T Bank Corporation operates two regional financial institutions, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, National Association. M&T Bank provides banking, insurance, lending and investment services to consumers and businesses in the Eastern U.S. Wilmington Trust offers wealth management and corporate trust and agency services.

Why MTB Stock Is A Top Choice

M&T Bank Corporation pays an annual dividend of $6 per share. The company’s last quarterly dividend increase was $0.15, included in the September 2025 payout.

M&T Bank also enjoys a leading position in its core markets. The bank leverages that position to keep its deposit costs low and net interest margin high. Cost efficiency complements rising fee income and a conservative, diversified loan portfolio. M&T has a history of outperforming peers on credit metrics through economic cycles, which is appealing given recent weakness in the U.S. job market.

In the first and second quarters of 2025, M&T Bank spent more than $1.7 billion on share repurchases.

Analysts expect M&T Bank to increase fiscal 2025 sales by 12.2% and grow EPS by 13.8%.

3. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp by the numbers:

Stock price: $45.77

Dividend yield: 3.2%

Dividend growth years: 14

5-year revenue growth: 3.9%

5-year FCF growth: 7.1%

Payout ratio: 46.1%

Annual dividend: $1.48

Business Overview

Fifth Third Bancorp operates a regional bank providing consumer and business banking services plus wealth and asset management. The bank has over 1,000 branch locations across 13 states in the Eastern U.S.

Why FITB Stock Is A Top Choice

FITB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share. The bank last increased its dividend by $0.02 in 2024.

Dividend investors appreciate Fifth Third Bancorp’s strong balance sheet, diversified revenue profile and operating efficiency. The latest quarter showed improvement in the bank’s efficiency ratio, credit quality and deposit costs. The bank has also increased its net interest margin from 2.89% to 3.12% over the past year.

FITB approved a share repurchase authorization of 100 million shares in June 2025, but did not make any buybacks in the second quarter.

Analysts expect FITB to end 2025 with sales growth of 15.4% and EPS growth of 14.7%.

4. Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated by the numbers:

Stock price: $325.24

Dividend yield: 2.6%

Dividend growth years: 15

5-year revenue growth: 6.1%

5-year FCF growth: 7.4%

Payout ratio: 45.6%

Annual dividend: $8.56

Business Overview

Snap-on makes and sells tools and diagnostic equipment into the vehicle repair, aerospace, manufacturing and military industries. The company sells its products directly and through franchisees and distributors.

Why SNA Stock Is A Top Choice

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $8.56 per share. The company last increased its quarterly dividend by $0.28 in 2024.

Snap-on targets slow and steady growth, which is ideal for dividend investors. Strong customer loyalty contributes to high business visibility, and an efficiency focus supports rising margins and profits. A consistent growth history has been the outcome. Sales rose from $3.73 in 2019 to $4.71 billion in 2024, while diluted EPS grew from $12.41 to $19.51.

Analysts expect 2025 sales and EPS to decline 7.2% and 3.2%, respectively, before both rise in the mid-single digits next year.

5. Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial by the numbers:

Stock price: $59.87

Dividend yield: 3.3%

Dividend growth years: 13

5-year revenue growth: 9.5%

5-year FCF growth: 41.1%

Payout ratio: 50.9%

Annual dividend: $2

Business Overview

Fidelity National Financial provides title insurance and settlement services within the real estate and mortgage industries. Subsidiary F&G provides retirement annuities and life insurance.

Why FNF Stock Is A Top Choice

Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $2 per share. The company last increased its quarterly dividend by $0.02 in 2024.

FNF is another market-share leader, with an estimated 30.9% share in title insurance and settlement services. The company maintains a solid financial position with A and A2 ratings from Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, respectively. Cash flow is also strong and growing. Annual free cash flow over $6 billion supports the dividend plus generous share buybacks.

FNF spent $184 million on share buybacks in the first and second quarters of 2025.

Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to increase sales by 1.2% and EPS by 6.1% this year.

6. Cadence Bank (CADE)

Cadence Bank by the numbers:

Stock price: $37.64

Dividend yield: 2.9%

Dividend growth years: 12

5-year revenue growth: 13.5%

5-year FCF growth: 43.6%

Payout ratio: 38.1%

Annual dividend: $1.10

Business Overview

Cadence Bank provides consumer and business banking services in the Southern U.S. The branch network includes nearly 400 branches from Texas to Florida.

Why CADE Stock Is A Top Choice

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share. The bank last increased its quarterly dividend by $0.025 in early 2025.

Cadence is the largest bank chartered in Mississippi and the 31st largest U.S. bank by total asset size. The bank has a strong balance sheet with a diversified loan portfolio and stable deposit base. Cadence’s deposit share is in the top five for 10 top markets.

Cadence’s growth story has been positive, too. The bank’s net interest income was $1.4 billion in 2024, up from $805 million in 2021. Contributing factors include an active acquisition pipeline and organic loan and deposit growth.

The bank’s 2025 revenue growth expectation is 10% to 12%. Analysts expect EPS growth of 10.6% this year.

Bottom Line

Strong market positions, healthy balance sheets and consistent cash flow offer more than just dividents – they provide resiliance. And while reliable dividend stocks may not be the most exciting additions to your portfolio, their steady payouts and financial stability make them reliable components in your portfolio, especially during times of uncertainty. If you’re looking for both income and durability, these selections are worth considering as the market navigates the remainder of 2025.

Read More From Forbes