6 Best White Label Blockchain Solution Providers in 2025

Although cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is gaining widespread acceptance, skilled blockchain developers are hard to find and very expensive. The good news is that for most types of blockchain-related business models, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel by building a platform from scratch.

For example, if you’re looking to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, NFT marketplace or crypto lending platform, you’re unlikely to see any major benefits by developing in-house.

Instead, it often makes much more sense to use a white label blockchain service, which will bring significant savings while still delivering a great experience for your users. This will allow you to focus your efforts on growing your userbase and generating revenue.

The best white label blockchain providers: ChainUP – White label provider with a full suite of blockchain services

– White label provider with a full suite of blockchain services Openware – White label provider for high-performance crypto trading

– White label provider for high-performance crypto trading ChangeNOW – Seamless cross-chain crypto swaps for your customers

– Seamless cross-chain crypto swaps for your customers HollaEx – White label crypto exchange and tokenization provider

– White label crypto exchange and tokenization provider AlphaPoint – White label exchange, crypto custody, liquidity solutions, tokenization and more

– White label exchange, crypto custody, liquidity solutions, tokenization and more Nexo White Label – White label crypto lending platform backed by one of the industry’s biggest players

The best white label blockchain solution providers

Whether you’re looking to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, wallet or another blockchain-powered platform, our list of the best white label blockchain solution providers has you covered.

1. ChainUP – White label provider with a full suite of blockchain services

ChainUP is a Singapore-based blockchain solutions company that was founded in 2017. The company provides a variety of blockchain-related services including white label CEXes (centralized crypto exchanges), white label DEXes (decentralized crypto exchanges), wallet software, crypto cards and compliance services.

ChainUP’s solutions have been used to launch over 500 cryptocurrency exchanges. The company’s white label crypto exchange service supports both spot and futures trading, fiat currency onramping, lending products, advanced features such as copy trading and practically all other features one would expect from a modern cryptocurrency trading platform.

While the white label crypto exchange platform is ChainUP’s best-known product, we would also like to highlight the company’s tokenization platform, which is designed to bring RWAs (real-world assets) to the blockchain. The platform supports the tokenization of a broad range of asset classes, including real estate, commodities, securities such as stocks, and even art.

2. Openware – White label provider for high-performance crypto trading

Openware provides a broad range of white label blockchain solutions for a variety of product types ranging from cryptocurrency exchanges to crypto custody and NFT marketplaces.

Openware’s flagship product is OpenDAX Aurora, which allows customers to launch a customized and highly performant cryptocurrency trading platform. OpenDAX Aurora is offered in three variants (Start-up, Pro and Pro+) catering to businesses in all stages of growth.

Openware supports customers throughout the entire end-to-end process, offering access to a network of trusted third-party services including KYC/AML, custody, fiat on/off ramps, liquidity, and more, all seamlessly integrated into their stack, enabling them to launch quickly.

The Openware team has also created OpenFinex, which is an open-source order matching software that utilizes machine learning components.

3. ChangeNOW – Seamless cross-chain crypto swaps for your customers

While most users know ChangeNOW as a instant crypto swap platform, the company has actually created a very well diversified portfolio of products and services. This also includes white label solutions, which includes tools that allow businesses to launch their own cryptocurrency wallet, exchange and Telegram bot.

ChangeNOW’s white label wallet service allows businesses to launch a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet with built-in fiat on-ramping, support for more than 1,000 crypto assets (700+ of which can be swapped through the wallet), as well as staking and NFT management.

Meanwhile, ChangeNOW’s white label exchange feature enables clients to offer seamless cross-chain token swaps to their users. While most white label blockchain solutions we’ve featured in this article are designed to help businesses operate traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, ChangeNOW takes a different approach.

Unlike conventional crypto exchanges, ChangeNOW is built for quick, straightforward, and secure swaps, without requiring accounts or custody. The platform provides fast settlement, permanent exchange addresses, and fiat support through integrations with partners such as Transak and Simplex.

4. HollaEx – White label crypto exchange and tokenization provider

HollaEx is an open-source white-label crypto exchange platform designed to give businesses maximum flexibility in customizing their trading environments. Unlike traditional closed systems, its open-source architecture allows users to adapt the platform extensively, from branding and interface modifications to adding new tokens, languages, and custom integrations.

HollaEx also offers tokenization features that let businesses create and list their own coins, though these are available on select plans.

Liquidity is supported through a native network of over 100 exchanges, offering access to decentralized pools of merchants and providers.

For payments, HollaEx includes on- and off-ramp services and provides white-label debit cards, enabling seamless conversion between crypto and fiat for everyday use. Security features include encryption, biometric authentication, cold storage, 2FA, and DDoS protection.

5. AlphaPoint – White labelexchange, crypto custody, liquidity solutions, tokenization and more

AlphaPoint delivers a robust suite of products designed to streamline entry into the crypto market and support long-term operational success. Its offerings include white-label crypto exchange software, advanced liquidity solutions, asset tokenization technology, digital asset storage, and integrated payment tools.

The platform allows businesses to fully customize both front-end and back-end features, aligning interfaces, market settings, and trading thresholds with specific goals.

A key strength of AlphaPoint lies in its liquidity capabilities, with solutions like AlphaPoint Remarketer for aggregating external liquidity and AlphaPoint Global for providing access to deep, proprietary pools.

Beyond trading, AlphaPoint enables real-world asset tokenization through Polymesh, making it possible to digitize commodities, shares, or real estate. Its payment processing tools support crypto-to-fiat conversion and debit card use through Visa and Mastercard, allowing seamless real-world spending of digital assets.

AlphaPoint emphasizes enterprise-grade scalability and has powered major exchanges across multiple continents. It also prioritizes compliance, with built-in KYC/AML tools and expert advisory services to help clients navigate global regulations.

6. Nexo White Label – White label crypto lending platform backed by one of the industry’s biggest players

Nexo is one of the largest cryptocurrency lenders in the industry, and they offer the Nexo White Label service to allow other businesses to launch customized crypto lending platforms. Beyond lending, Nexo White Label also supports other key cryptocurrency operations, including trading.

By leveraging Nexo’s proven infrastructure, companies can bring their digital asset solutions to market faster and at lower cost, while maintaining the flexibility to customize fees, custody arrangements, and support services to fit their specific needs.

With integrated on- and off-ramp solutions and the backing of Nexo’s strong security and compliance framework, businesses can deliver a full suite of digital asset services under their own brand while saving on the costs associated with in-house development.

The bottom line

The landscape for white label blockchain solutions is very competitive, which ultimately benefits customers. Thanks to these services, entering the crypto and blockchain sector is more accessible than ever, regardless of whether you want to incorporate cryptocurrency trading, lending, tokenization or even NFTs into your business model.

On a related note: If you’re the owner of a business that requires cryptocurrency exchange services, make sure to check out our list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges for businesses.