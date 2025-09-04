600 US Economists Make a Big Debut! “Rest Trump, Support the Fed!”

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04
As is known, US President Donald Trump recently announced that he dismissed FED member Lisa Cook for making false statements in mortgage agreements.

Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit today challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to remove her from office. Cook argued that the White House lacked the authority to do so and insisted she wanted to keep her position.

As tensions between the two continue, nearly 600 US economists signed a letter supporting Lisa Cook against Donald Trump’s impeachment attempt.

According to CNBC, 600 US economists said they support Lisa Cook’s independence and the Fed’s institutional independence.

The letter of support for Lisa Cook included the names of scientists such as Nobel Prize winners in Economics Joseph Stiglitz, Claudia Goldin, Alvin Roth, Paul Milgrom and Paul Romer, as well as former Fed economists and former chairs of the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), Christina Romer and Jared Bernstein.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/600-us-economists-make-a-big-debut-rest-trump-support-the-fed/

