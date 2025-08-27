6000 USDT in Sponsor Tag Prizes Up for Grabs in the Spacecoin Writing Contest

The first two rounds of the Spacecoin Writing Contest saw hundreds of stories published, hours of insightful reading shared, and 6,000 USDT awarded to standout entries in the contest’s primary tags—#decentralized-internet, #spacetech, and #blockchain-use-case.

For the final round, we’re raising the stakes with an additional 6,000 USDT up for grabs, bringing the total prize pool for Round 3 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest to 9,000 USDT.

These additional prizes will be awarded to winning entries in the #spacecoin, #creditcoin, and #gluwa categories.

Submissions for this round close on October 7, 2025. So, whether you’ve been working on your article or are just now hearing about the Spacecoin Writing Contest, you’re encouraged to tackle a writing prompt under one (or all three) sponsor tags outlined below.

:::tip Enter the Spacecoin Writing Contest Now

:::

How to Win Sponsor Tag Prizes in the Spacecoin Writing Contest

Step 1: Write

Submit an article that answers at least one question under any of the following sponsor tags.

#spacecoin

Discuss Spacecoin’s mission to decentralize the internet.

:::tip Answer with this writing template to enter.

:::

#creditcoin

How Does Creditcoin Create Trust in On-Chain Lending Ecosystems?

:::tip Answer with this writing template to enter.

:::

#gluwa

How does Gluwa facilitate global financial inclusion?

:::tip Answer with this writing template to enter.

:::

:::info See the full list of writing prompts for each contest tag here.

:::

Step 2: Submit

Submit your article for review on HackerNoon, making sure to include your chosen contest tag. Then, add seven additional relevant tags to improve distribution and visibility.

\

Step 3: Share (Optional)

Once published, share your article across social media platforms using the contest hashtag to increase visibility and engage with the community.

That’s it! Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be in the running to win big!

\

Spacecoin Writing Contest: Prize Breakdown

Prizes to be awarded in the final round of the Spacecoin Writing Contest

:::info

| General Prizes | Sponsor prizes | |----|----| | #decentralized-internet - 1000 USDT for best story | #spacecoin - 2000 USDT for best story | | #spacetech - 1000 USDT for best story | 500 USDT for runner up | #creditcoin - 2000 USDT for best story | | #blockchain-use-case - 500 USDT for best story | #gluwa - 2000 USDT for best story |

:::

\

The Spacecoin Writing Contest: Guidelines

  • Must be 18+ to enter
  • You can enter the contest by adding the appropriate tag to your story. (#spacetech, #decentralized-internet, #realworld-blockchain-usecase, #spacecoin, #creditcoin, #gluwa)
  • Must create a HackerNoon account.
  • No AI-generated content

FAQs

Can I Write Under a Pen Name?

Yes! You can use your real name on your HN profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under.

What are the Contest’s Timelines?

The contest consists of 3 rounds and will run for nine months.

  • Round 1: CLOSED
  • Round 2: CLOSED
  • Round 3 (ongoing): Deadline — October 7, 2025.

Can I submit more than one entry to the contest?

Of course! Each story submission shall be considered a separate entry into the writing contest.

How are the winners selected?

  • At the end of each round, we’ll review submitted entries and shortlist the stories that receive the most eyeballs (real humans, not bots!).
  • Next, the shortlisted stories will be voted on by HackerNoon and Spacecoin staff.
  • The top #decentralized-internet, #spacetech, and #realworld-blockchain-usecase stories will be selected and announced.
  • After the contest’s final round ends, we’ll announce the winners of the sponsor prizes along with 3 other categories.

Can I win more than one prize?

Yes.

:::tip Ready to Win?

Start a draft to enter the Spacecoin Writing Contest now!

:::

Good luck! \n

