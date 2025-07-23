How GameSquare is monetizing a $38m Ether treasury with NFTs

2025/07/23 05:30
While most firms treat NFTs as marketing gimmicks, GameSquare is flipping the script, deploying them as financial instruments. Its new $10 million yield program transforms Ethereum-based digital assets into revenue generators, marking a risky but innovative leap in corporate crypto strategy.

On July 21, GameSquare announced the expansion of its crypto treasury program to $250 million, including a dedicated $10 million allocation toward a novel NFT yield strategy. The move follows a $30 million purchase of Ether (ETH), bringing its total holdings to over 10,000 tokens.

Rather than holding these assets passively, the company plans to actively deploy them across Ethereum-native DeFi protocols, using NFTs not as collectibles but as yield-bearing instruments. The strategy is backed by risk management infrastructure developed in partnership with Swiss crypto firm Dialectic.

The announcement positions GameSquare among a rare breed of public companies experimenting with NFTs as functional components of corporate finance. It reflects a broader evolution in digital asset strategy, moving away from speculative balance sheet positioning toward operational capital deployment.

GameSquare’s Ethereum bet

GameSquare’s decision to focus its digital asset strategy on Ethereum signals a fundamental shift in how the company views the role of capital within a modern media business.

Ethereum’s capacity to be programmed, staked, lent, or locked in smart contracts is being used as the backbone of a treasury system that does more than just store value. With $35 million already deployed into ETH and another $215 million authorized, GameSquare is treating its crypto holdings not as hedges, but as financial infrastructure.

The NFT angle reveals GameSquare’s deeper play. Rather than chasing hype-driven collectibles, the company is strategically acquiring Ethereum-native digital assets that align with its gaming and media roots. By locking NFTs into DeFi protocols, GameSquare can mint yield-bearing stablecoins while retaining ownership of the underlying assets.

According to the press release, GameSquare has established a dedicated crypto investment committee reporting directly to its board, with strict controls to prevent conflicts of interest.

