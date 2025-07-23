Tesla’s futuristic diner is here, serving fries and popcorn—but where’s the Dogecoin?

Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:15
SphereX
HERE$0.000419+17.69%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000097-12.61%

Elon Musk’s Tesla diner is now serving up burgers and futurism in Hollywood. However, patrons noticed the absence of Dogecoin payments, despite his earlier endorsement, turning what could’ve been a crypto milestone into a missed opportunity.

The grand opening of Tesla’s long-hyped “retro-futuristic” diner in Hollywood unfolded Monday afternoon with all the usual Musk theatrics: a 4:20 p.m. unlock time, robots behind popcorn machines, and Cybertruck-shaped trays.

The crowd, which had gathered at the Santa Monica Boulevard diner hours before opening, cheered as Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, unlocked the doors.

For Dogecoin (DOGE) loyalists, the fanfare rang hollow. Despite Musk’s 2022 tweet insisting DOGE payments were coming, the only currency accepted was the old-fashioned kind. When one patron approached a touch screen and placed his order, he followed up with a question: “Can I pay in Dogecoin?”

“Not today,” the diner employee responded. See below.

https://twitter.com/dogetipping/status/1947588126333145447

Why this stings for crypto enthusiasts

Musk’s influence on Dogecoin’s valuation is well-documented; a single tweet from him has sent the memecoin soaring or cratering for years. His latest pivot away from crypto integration, especially at a high-profile venture blending tech and commerce, raises questions about how seriously Tesla takes digital assets.

The diner’s omission of DOGE isn’t just a snub to crypto enthusiasts; it’s a missed chance to normalize cryptocurrency in everyday transactions, something Musk once championed. The Tesla diner, nestled at the intersection of electric vehicles, entertainment, and lifestyle, could have become a high-visibility proving ground for real-world crypto payments.

Instead, the absence of Dogecoin underscores a widening gap between Musk’s rhetoric and implementation, particularly at a time when the digital assets sector is seeking tangible, everyday use cases. Whether this was a delay or a quiet reversal remains unclear, but in the current climate, silence on crypto can speak volumes.

Meanwhile, Musk has already floated plans to expand the diner concept to major cities and Supercharger stops, contingent on its initial success. Whether he’ll keep his word and eventually accept DOGE as a payment remains to be seen.

“‘Not today’ paying with $Doge. Not the answer we where hoping for but better then a flat out no,” another observer noted on X [sic].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,614.04-2.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1987+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0006269+291.56%
Allo
RWA$0.003493+1.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million