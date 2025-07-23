DEX and tokenization platform Syntetika completes $2.5 million seed round

PANews reported on July 23 that according to its official blog, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced that its tokenization platform and decentralized exchange Syntetika has completed a $2.5 million seed round of financing. This round of financing attracted the participation of more than 35 angel investors and venture capital institutions, including Russell Thompson, chief investment officer of Hilbert Group, and Alex Berto, former co-founder and venture capitalist of Aave and Allez Labs.

Syntetika aims to simplify the issuance, trading and management of various on-chain assets for individuals and institutions. The platform's first product will launch a tokenized version of Hilbert Group's Bitcoin Income Strategy, enabling investors to earn additional income from their Bitcoin holdings.