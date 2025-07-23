Square to launch native Bitcoin payments for select merchants starting today

PANews reported on July 23 that Jack Dorsey announced on the X platform that his payment company Square will launch native Bitcoin payment services for its first few merchants starting today. Previously, at the Bitcoin 2025 conference held in Las Vegas in May 2025, they tried to use the Lightning Network for fast and low-cost transactions.

