A new wallet received another 33,644 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to about $126 million

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 33,644 ETH (worth $126 million) from FalconX. The wallet currently holds a total of 105,977 ETH (worth $396 million).
