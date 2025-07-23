Ping An Securities: Hong Kong may adopt dual-track regulation of stablecoins

PANews
2025/07/23 11:20
Wen
WEN$0.0000371-8.25%
MAY
MAY$0.05023-4.03%
FORM
FORM$3.8089-0.66%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Ping An Securities released a stablecoin report pointing out that Hong Kong may form a dual-track regulatory structure of "US dollar stablecoins connecting to the international market + Hong Kong dollar stablecoins connecting to the mainland", which not only consolidates the financial attributes of the Hong Kong dollar, but also provides a "test field" for the internationalization of the RMB. Hong Kong's definition of stablecoins is relatively broad and is not limited to a certain type of legal currency stablecoins. With the rapid development of Hong Kong's stablecoin market, it is expected that the market share of non-US dollar stablecoins will gradually increase, and it is expected to promote the establishment of a unified international regulatory system in the future.

In addition, Ping An Securities also mentioned in the report that the stablecoin business activities regulated by Hong Kong jurisdiction include not only the issuance of specified stablecoins in Hong Kong, China, but also the issuance of stablecoins anchored (or partially anchored) to the Hong Kong dollar outside Hong Kong. China's active layout of the stablecoin market can inject new impetus into the internationalization of the RMB and break the monopoly of the US dollar stablecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,422.99-2.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1967+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0006495+305.93%
Allo
RWA$0.003492+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million