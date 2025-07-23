DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it received a $528 million transformation capital commitment earlier this month. So far, investors such as Anson Funds, Animoca Brands and Kenetic Capital have provided about $53 million in initial financing funds. It has now submitted a general F-3 shelved registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shelved registration will allow it to conduct a rights issue of up to $500 million to support its Bitcoin expansion strategy. In addition, the company also announced a new Bitcoin increase plan: it plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of 2025, and become one of the top three listed companies using a Bitcoin reserve strategy within three years.