FTX Hearing: Creditors in restricted jurisdictions may choose to transfer their claims to non-restricted jurisdictions for claims

PANews
2025/07/23 11:57
MAY
MAY$0.05023-4.03%

PANews reported on July 23 that FTX Historian, an account that tracks FTX's bankruptcy and compensation, summarized the key points of last night's hearing: Previously, if a creditor was in a "restricted jurisdiction" (such as China or Russia), his funds would be immediately confiscated according to the initial proposal of FTX's asset recovery party. Now the situation has changed, and creditors may be able to transfer their claims to non-restricted countries. The initial motion was "If the creditor is in a restricted jurisdiction, his claims or compensation will be immediately confiscated", and the updated motion is expected to limit or delete this clause. Creditors can move to non-restricted areas (such as from China to Singapore and the UAE) and receive a distribution of funds, and the jurisdiction can be changed before the distribution. Affected creditors (such as those who have completed KYC in China but live in other countries) may be able to recover their funds through this, but they need to update information and seize the opportunity. In addition, the hearing reduced the risk of debt buyers, and they are likely to increase their bids.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,422.99-2.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1967+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0006495+305.93%
Allo
RWA$0.003492+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million