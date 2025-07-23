Data: 31.6% of PUMP pre-sale buyers have sold on DEX, and 53% have been transferred to new wallets

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Spot On Chain statistics, among the 10,145 successful pre-sale buyers of PUMP tokens, 12.7% still hold them; 31.6% have been sold on DEX; only 2.7% of users choose to increase their positions; the remaining 53% transferred tokens to new wallets (including those who deposited them on CEX for sale).

In addition, the largest buyer who spent $100 million to purchase 25 billion PUMPs in the pre-sale has now recharged 17.1 billion (89.5 million US dollars) tokens to CEX through FalconX, and currently holds 7.99 billion (29.5 million US dollars). Expected profit, $19 million.

The largest buyer of PUMP spent $50 million to purchase 12.5 billion PUMP and has deposited all tokens ($71.4 million) into CEX. Estimated profit: $21.4 million (+43%).

