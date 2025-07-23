Ken Griffin’s Citadel Urges SEC to Treat Tokenized Shares Like Traditional Stocks

CryptoNews
2025/07/23 12:42
Core DAO
CORE$0.4871-9.07%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.183-1.45%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13663-3.09%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001543+1.44%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00118-9.92%

Citadel Securities, the trading giant founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, is calling on the US SEC to hold tokenized equities to the same standards as traditional listed stocks.

In a recent letter submitted to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on July 21, the firm warned against granting broad exemptions for digital assets that resemble equity securities.

The company said it supports innovation in market infrastructure, but drew a sharp line between true technological progress and regulatory arbitrage.

“Tokenized securities must achieve success by delivering real innovation and efficiency to market participants, rather than through self-serving regulatory arbitrage,” Citadel wrote.

‘Look-a-Like’ Equities Must Follow Same Rules, Citadel Tells SEC

Tokenized equities, issued on blockchains as alternatives to listed securities, have gained momentum. This rise comes as crypto firms push for more flexible regulatory treatment. However, Citadel argued that these “look-a-like” products still meet the definition of securities.

Therefore, it said, they must comply with the same rules that govern the national market system.

Citadel cautioned the SEC against exempting these products from core investor protections. These include best execution standards, trade transparency, and fair access provisions. Instead, the firm called for a transparent and deliberative rulemaking process.

It added that this process should involve all market participants, including exchanges, issuers, institutional investors and retail investors.

Creating Shadow Markets Risks Fragmenting Liquidity, Citadel Says

The firm also rejected the idea of allowing these offerings to operate in a regulatory “sandbox.” It argued that many proposals come from large, well-funded entities. According to the firm, these players are attempting to bypass critical safeguards.

Therefore, it stated: “The Commission should not allow token purveyors to profit simply by avoiding the Commission’s time-tested framework.”

Further, Citadel said the risks go beyond individual investors. It warned that creating parallel markets for tokenized equities could destabilize the broader equities market.

Specifically, it pointed to potential issues like liquidity fragmentation, counterparty risk and confusion over voting rights and tax treatment.

The letter raised concerns about potential disruptions to the ETF market and IPO pipeline. Citadel also questioned whether tokenized equities might reduce transparency in shareholder bases or dampen shareholder engagement, particularly when voting rights are either absent or detached from ownership incentives.

Firm Warns Against Cross-Border Crypto Loopholes

The firm listed several key disclosures it believes should be mandatory before any regulatory relief is granted. These include who is issuing the token, what rights are attached and how prices are aligned with the underlying equities. Additionally, it urged the SEC to work with the CFTC and foreign regulators to prevent cross-border loopholes.

As of June, Citadel Securities was considering entering the crypto trading space. President Jim Esposito has publicly stated that crypto has passed “the point of no return.” He added that it is now an asset class being taken seriously by institutional investors.

The letter signals that while Citadel is open to engaging with crypto markets, it expects regulatory standards to be upheld.

Any regulatory adjustments for blockchain-based assets, the firm insisted, must be applied across the market, not carved out for a subset of players seeking lighter oversight.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,422.99-2.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1967+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0006495+305.93%
Allo
RWA$0.003492+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million