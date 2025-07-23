PayPal to launch global platform PayPal World to connect payment systems and digital wallets

PANews reported on July 23 that according to official news, PayPal announced that it will launch the global platform PayPal World. Some of the world's largest payment systems and digital wallets, including Mercado Pago, NCPI International Payments Limited (UPI) and Tencent's cross-border payment platform Tenpay Global, are working with PayPal and Venmo to connect millions of users and businesses around the world. Consumers will be able to make international purchases and quickly make global remittances through their existing wallets. Businesses can also accept payments from new customers around the world without expensive integration fees. More wallets will be added in the coming months. PayPal World is expected to go live this fall, and all partners will be interoperable with PayPal and Venmo.