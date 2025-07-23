DogeOS proposes to enable ZKP native verification capabilities on the Dogecoin network by introducing new opcodes

PANews
2025/07/23 14:02
Core DAO
CORE$0.4871-9.10%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005349-2.65%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000097-12.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6048-6.66%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00784-1.75%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, Dogecoin's ecological application development layer DogeOS officially submitted a technical proposal to Dogecoin Core, intending to implement zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) native verification function through a new opcode (OP_CHECKZKP). The upgrade will support off-chain applications such as Rollup and smart contracts, while maintaining the lightweight and high-speed characteristics of the main chain. The proposal adopts a modular design, and the first version supports Groth16 proof verification, and old version nodes can be compatible. To avoid performance risks, it is initially set that only one zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) can be used for each script and only five zero-knowledge proofs can be used for each block. DogeOS simultaneously develops a zk virtual machine compatible with EVM, allowing Ethereum native applications to run directly on Dogecoin infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,422.99-2.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1967+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0006495+305.93%
Allo
RWA$0.003492+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million