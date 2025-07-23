Shanghai Stock Exchange holds a symposium for companies in the Shanghai artificial intelligence industry chain

2025/07/23 17:04
PANews reported on July 23 that the Shanghai Stock Exchange conducted a special survey on Shanghai's "Model Speed Space" and jointly held a symposium with the Xuhui District People's Government on Shanghai's artificial intelligence industry chain enterprises, and had in-depth face-to-face exchanges with key enterprises, investment institutions, and sponsors to accelerate the construction of a good ecology adapted to the era of artificial intelligence science and innovation. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said that it hopes that high-quality technology companies at different stages of development will seize the development opportunities of the capital market, make full use of policy reform tools, and use the capital market to become better and stronger, and win new advantages for future development with technological innovation. In the next step, the Shanghai Stock Exchange will follow the unified deployment of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, take the "1+6" policy of the Science and Technology Innovation Board reform as an opportunity, widely gather market consensus, and use cutting-edge technology fields such as artificial intelligence as strategic fulcrums to further strengthen the cultivation and service of high-quality technology companies throughout their life cycle, product lines, and business chains, accelerate the implementation of typical cases as soon as possible, and promote the development of new quality productivity to a new level.

