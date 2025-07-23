CoinShares obtains EU MiCA license, becoming the first licensed crypto asset management company

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk , European crypto asset management company CoinShares announced that it had obtained the EU's "Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation" ( MiCA ) license, becoming the first European crypto asset management company to obtain this license. The license was issued by the French Financial Markets Authority ( AMF ), enabling CoinShares to provide crypto asset portfolio management services within the 27 EU countries, and together with its existing MiFID and AIFM licenses, it constitutes a triple regulatory qualification. CoinShares said that this milestone is expected to promote the EU's $ 38.7 trillion asset management industry to further open up compliant crypto investment products. So far, the company has managed assets of more than $ 9 billion, and its stock price has risen by more than 46% this year.