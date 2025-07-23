DeAgentAI's AlphaX attracted 86K+ users in the Sui Chain Prediction Competition within two weeks, and the transaction volume increased by 232%

PANews
2025/07/23 18:06
PANews reported on July 23 that the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition launched by AlphaX, the community incubation product of the AI Infra project DeAgentAI, has performed well in the past two weeks, attracting more than 86,000 users to participate, generating 732,000 on-chain transactions, and a transaction volume increase of 232%. It ranks 16th in the Suiscan project rankings and has become one of the top projects in the Sui ecosystem AI Infra track.

AlphaX is an AI-driven price prediction platform launched by DeAgentAI, which focuses on providing users with high-precision cryptocurrency price signal prediction services. The platform analyzes market data through AI algorithms and provides prediction signals for mainstream tokens such as BTC, ETH, and SUI, with an accuracy rate of up to 72.3%. Users can receive incentives such as point rewards and token airdrops by participating in predictions and completing on-chain interactions.

DeAgentAI is an AI Agent network infrastructure project built on multiple chain ecosystems such as Sui, BSC and BTC, with the core vision of "Make AI Smarter". The project is committed to empowering on-chain transactions through AI prediction and feedback mechanisms, and has supported more than 190 million on-chain interactions. The Sui Chain Prediction Competition will last until August 31, with a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT.

