The GENIUS Act Stimulates the Crypto Market, and IOTA Miner Free Cloud Mining Sparks Discussion

CryptoNews
2025/07/23 20:47
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005359-3.40%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08382-6.52%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20737-6.75%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11882+2.24%

President Trump signed the landmark GENIUS Act on Friday, praising crypto as an “exciting new frontier” at the signing ceremony. As the first systematic law targeting digital currencies, the bill establishes a clear regulatory framework for the $250 billion stablecoin market. Stablecoins are seen as relatively robust crypto assets because they are linked to assets such as the U.S. dollar.

Boosted by the implementation of the GENIUS Act and Trump’s optimistic statements about the future of crypto, the overall crypto market rose in the past week. At the same time, some investors quickly transferred their mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC and XRP to the cloud mining platform IOTA Miner. It is reported that the platform supports free cloud mining, and users can achieve up to $9,700 in passive income.

What Is IOTAMiner?

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTAMiner is the world’s first cloud mining leader that combines artificial intelligence and renewable energy. The platform has been in operation for seven years, serving more than 9 million users, covering more than 100 countries, and holding more than 8,000 BTC strategic reserves, providing you with a green, efficient, safe and reliable 100% return on investment guarantee.

What Is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining refers to the process of mining cryptocurrencies by renting computing power from a remote data center, without owning or maintaining mining hardware. This is different from traditional mining methods, in which individuals must purchase and operate their own mining equipment to generate new cryptocurrencies or tokens.

Advantages of IOTA Miner

1: Sign up and get a $15 welcome bonus.

2: With its decentralized technology, high profit potential, and complete cloud mining services, it provides investors with a safe, reliable, efficient, and convenient way to increase the value of digital assets.

3: Use renewable energy such as solar and wind power to generate all the electricity needed for the mine, protecting the environment.

4: No hidden fees.

5: The affiliate program can reward up to $80,000.

How to Use IOTA Miner

Step 1: Sign up for free and get started easily.

It only takes one minute to sign up. The platform also offers a $15 newbie bonus, so you can start earning $0.60 a day without investing.

Step 2: Choose a suitable mining contract.

The platform offers a variety of contracts with different processing capabilities, covering popular cryptocurrencies such as BTC, LTC, DOGE, etc. Whether you want to test short-term or make long-term profits, it can meet your needs.

Step 3: Enjoy daily income

After the contract is activated, the system automatically performs mining operations every day and deposits the proceeds into your account.

Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw it to your cryptocurrency account, or continue to buy contracts to earn more profits.

Extra Income

Unlock more benefits! IOTA Miner launches a referral reward program: the more you refer, the more you earn. Easily get unlimited commissions and double your mining income.

IOTA Miner provides simple and convenient cloud mining services to help users achieve financial freedom. Whether you want to expand a second source of income or pursue higher returns, IOTA Miner can meet your needs.

As the implementation of the GENIUS Act boosts the crypto market, cloud mining platforms such as IOTA Miner have attracted much attention due to their zero-threshold participation and stable returns. It reduces user costs through a free computing power sharing model, and relies on automated operations to bring investors continuous passive income, becoming an ideal choice for realizing asset appreciation in the context of the current crypto market. Get started now.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000138+1.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009736-15.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:44
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02144+0.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:00
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1974+0.76%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39

Trending News

More

Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.

A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million