Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action

PANews reported on July 23 that Trump posted that the housing market has lagged because Powell refused to lower interest rates. Families are hurt because interest rates are too high, and even our country itself has to pay higher interest rates than it should. Our interest rates should be three percentage points lower than they are now, which would save the entire country $1 trillion a year. Powell, this stubborn guy, just doesn't understand, never has, and will never understand. The Board of Governors should take action, but they don't have the courage to do so.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.