Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

Crypto.news
2025/07/23 21:56
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13547-1.57%
U Coin
U$0.01099-1.96%
BULLS
BULLS$169.94-0.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.866-5.52%

Stocks rallied in early-morning trading on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding more than 200 points at the open.

Investors appeared to welcome President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. had reached a trade deal with Japan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 240 points, and the S&P 500 inched higher by 0.4% to extend gains at its record highs. Optimism of potentially more trade agreements ahead of Trump’s Aug. 1 tariffs deadline also saw the Nasdaq Composite edge up, adding a modest 0.16% in early trading.

‘Never been anything like it,’ Trump boasts

With corporate earnings, spotlighted by Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), set to hit the market after the bell, early cheers had futures across the major U.S. indices flashing rising green.

Upbeat sentiment on Wall Street carried through the Asia and European sessions, investors are envisioning the U.S.-Japan deal as a huge one. 

In addition to the 15% tariff on Japanese imports, Trump’s administration managed to secure a $550 billion Japanese investment in the U.S. 

The news came as markets weighed the potential impact of fresh trade tensions as the looming Aug. 1 deadline first approaches. However, with U.S. officials noting a likely extension of the Aug. 12 deadline for China, this latest move injects a sense of bullishness for investors.

Experts take amid the Japan trade deal

Stocks have shown resilience over the past few months amid tariff uncertainty. Investors also weathered a geopolitical storm in the Middle East. However, none of the headwinds that followed Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have entirely derailed bulls, with U.S. stocks marching to record highs.

Corporate earnings have so far provided buyers with upside fuel, even as more clarity on the tariffs’ impact will become clearer with the release of Google-parent Alphabet’s and electric vehicle giant Tesla’s quarterly earnings reports.

Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queen’s College at Cambridge University and chief economic advisor at Allianz, has nonetheless cautioned investors to beware of what’s happening in the bond market. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Though it has weighed in on traditional staking, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not issued guidance on liquid staking.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002025+1.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02563+0.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03713-3.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:02
Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:14
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018322-13.34%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02655-5.58%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03908-6.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002025+1.80%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.935-3.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:12

Trending News

More

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX