The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally

Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:36
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003868-0.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01601-2.43%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run.

Summary
  • New $0.005 crypto targets 120,000% gains, aims to rival Cardano.
  • Sports-backed token eyes 1,000x ROI as presale gains traction.
  • This token is crowned Best New Meme Project in booming crypto market.

A new cryptocurrency priced at just half a cent is turning heads with its bold ambitions. Claiming potential gains of up to 120,000%, it aims to challenge established players like Cardano. Early investors are already reaping significant rewards. Could this low-cost token be poised to disrupt the market and deliver extraordinary returns?

Sports-fueled memecoin XYZ Eyes 1,000x ROI as presale heats up

XYZVerse, a new entrant in the crowded memecoin market, is capturing investor attention with a novel formula: combining crypto speculation with the global passion for sports. Its native token, XYZ, is tailored for fans of football, MMA, basketball, and esports — tapping into a multibillion-dollar audience and community culture.

Positioning itself as a contender for “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) status in the meme-token sphere, XYZVerse was recently named Best New Meme Project, bolstering its credibility in a volatile market known for fleeting hype cycles.

The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally - 1

Token metrics & market outlook

The XYZ token is currently in presale, where early-stage valuation has already climbed significantly:

  • Initial Presale Price: $0.0001
  • Current Price: $0.003333
  • Next Stage: $0.005
  • Final Presale Price: $0.02
  • Target Listing Price: $0.10

With over $15 million raised to date, investor demand appears robust. At full valuation, presale participants could see returns as high as 1,000x, contingent on successful post-launch market performance and exchange traction.

XYZVerse plans listings on both centralized and decentralized exchanges following the presale, aiming to transition from speculative asset to a widely traded token.

Community as catalyst

Backed by a sports-centric ethos, XYZVerse is cultivating a brand identity designed to endure. Its creators are betting that tribal loyalty — long a hallmark of athletic franchises — can be replicated in the memecoin economy.

As demand accelerates and pricing stages close rapidly, early entrants are positioning for significant upside. For now, XYZ remains one of the more closely watched memecoins on the 2025 launch calendar.

Cardano

The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally - 2

Cardano (ADA) has made significant strides recently. In the past week, its price rose by 17.57%, and over the last month, it climbed by 54.66%. However, it’s still down 11.94% over six months. Currently, ADA trades between $0.75 and $0.93.

This upward trend suggests potential for further gains. The nearest resistance is at $1.01, about 10% above the current price. Surpassing this could lead to the next resistance at $1.19, a possible 25% increase. On the downside, support is at $0.64, roughly 15% below, and then at $0.45.

Technical indicators offer mixed signals. The 10-day and 100-day SMAs are close, indicating consolidation. The RSI at 41.56 shows neutral momentum. Stochastic at 26.84 and a negative MACD of -0.0032 hint at slight bearishness. ADA might consolidate before a significant move.

Conclusion

Established tokens like ADA are promising, but XYZVerse aims for significant growth by uniting sports fans globally in its community-driven memecoin ecosystem.

To learn more about XYZ, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Though it has weighed in on traditional staking, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not issued guidance on liquid staking.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002025+1.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02563+0.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03713-3.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:02
Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:14
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018322-13.34%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02655-5.58%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03908-6.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002025+1.80%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.935-3.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:12

Trending News

More

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX