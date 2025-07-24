From Jokes to Giants: Altseason Crowns PEPE, Fartcoin, HYPE as Market Movers

Bitcoin dominance has declined through mid-2025, and traders are again turning toward high-volatility altcoins amid an emerging altseason. Capital is flowing into tokens with low entry points and strong social visibility. While networks like Ethereum remain structurally relevant, current market appetite may favor altcoins such as PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE.

These tokens represent different facets of speculative activity. Two are driven by meme culture, while one is tied to a new Layer 1 exchange. Together, they show how fast narratives can change when risk appetite returns.

PEPE: The Meme That Refuses to Fade

PEPE first surged in 2023, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable meme coins. Two years later, it still commands trading volume and liquidity despite shifts in sentiment.

The token trades at $0.00001312 with a market cap of $5.4 billion and $1.3 billion in daily volume, based on CoinMarketCap data. LunarCrush reports over 3,700 mentions and more than 265,000 engagements in July. Whale wallets remain active, contributing to its continued visibility.

With the current market shifting toward a potential altseason, the price of PEPE has surged over 45% within a month.

Rather than disappear, PEPE has found a place as a meme-native liquidity hub. Its utility remains unclear, but its persistence in active markets shows that speculation alone can sustain relevance.

Fartcoin: Absurdity or Liquidity?

Fartcoin began as a joke, but it now trades with volume and consistency that few expected. The token is priced at $1.60, with a $1.6 billion market cap and around $373 million in 24-hour trading volume. It has seen an 80% increase in the past 30 days.

Fartcoin Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The contract is verified. The coin is listed on major decentralized platforms. It has seen a 28% price increase over the past week, suggesting ongoing speculation from both new traders and short-term participants.

The token might lack utility, but it benefits from rapid meme cycling. Whether driven by social media trends or bot activity, it continues to hold space in meme coin conversations.

HYPE: Where Altcoin and Infrastructure Meet

Hyperliquid is structurally different from the others. It supports a Layer-1 derivatives protocol with on-chain trading and governance. Despite this, the token trades with the momentum of a meme coin.

HYPE reached a new high near $50 in July. It has a $14.4 billion market cap and $360 million in daily volume. Token holders can vote on governance and receive platform incentives.

It draws attention from both DeFi users and momentum traders. While not part of meme culture, its branding and trading behavior place it within the same speculative shift.

Betting on Narrative Cycles

PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE show how visibility and timing can drive value in speculative cycles. They operate on different mechanics, but each benefits from renewed interest during altcoin rotations. In this phase of the market, attention remains one of the strongest drivers of price movement.

These assets may not appeal to fundamentals-first investors, but their performances could imply the market’s current mood: fluid, reactive, and driven by participation. Their rise suggests that during this altseason, social energy and liquidity often outweigh long-term use cases.

As traders scan for momentum plays in a thinning dominance cycle, coins like PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE may continue to benefit. Whether the run lasts or fades, their current traction shows how value is priced during the possible altseason.

