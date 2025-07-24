White House crypto report drops July 30: Here’s what’s at stake

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 04:29
SphereX
HERE$0.000419+17.69%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004506-2.95%
U Coin
U$0.011-1.87%
ERA
ERA$1.0292-7.51%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015528+8.38%

The White House’s crypto policy report is set to drop on July 30, and it could either ignite a new era of U.S. blockchain dominance or deepen the industry’s regulatory quagmire.

With whispers of a Bitcoin reserve and Fed access for crypto firms, the stakes are nothing short of financial revolution or ruin.

Summary
  • The White House will release a landmark crypto policy report on July 30, potentially reshaping U.S. financial leadership with proposals like a Bitcoin reserve and Fed access for crypto firms.
  • A new bifurcated regulatory framework may emerge amid ongoing SEC–CFTC jurisdictional disputes.

On July 23, Bo Hines, Executive Director of the President’s Digital Asset Advisory Council, announced that the long-awaited White House crypto policy report will be made public on July 30.

https://twitter.com/BoHines47/status/1948080816447459763

The document, spearheaded by Hines and tech entrepreneur David Sacks, culminates a 180-day review by the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets, a cross-agency effort involving Treasury, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Commerce Department.

Mandated by January’s executive order, the report is expected to outline strategies for maintaining U.S. leadership in digital finance, including proposals such as a potential Bitcoin reserve and expanded access to the Fed’s payment system for blockchain firms.

What to expect from the White House crypto report

The digital asset industry is no stranger to ambiguity. For years, crypto firms have operated in a legal gray zone, navigating overlapping jurisdictions, uneven enforcement, and the looming specter of a central bank digital currency. The upcoming White House report, however, signals a decisive end to that era, at least in intent.

Among the report’s most anticipated recommendations is a proposal to extend fair access to the Federal Reserve’s payment systems. Currently, most digital asset companies rely on intermediary banks for dollar transactions, creating bottlenecks and single points of failure.

Direct Fed access would not only streamline settlements but also force traditional banks to compete with blockchain-native payment rails. However, insiders suggest this privilege would come with stringent capital and auditing requirements, potentially excluding all but the most established firms.

The proposal for a Bitcoin strategic reserve represents a radical departure from traditional treasury management. The working group was advised to examine models where seized or treasury-held Bitcoin could serve as a hedge against dollar volatility while maintaining the cryptocurrency’s liquidity.

This approach mirrors strategies employed by corporate treasuries and nation-states, such as El Salvador, but with stricter compliance guardrails. The mechanics remain unclear; whether the government would actively trade these reserves or hold them long-term could determine its impact on markets.

Another proposal raised in the group’s mandate addresses stablecoin policy, with a clear preference for dollar-backed, privately issued tokens that maintain parity with the U.S. dollar. Notably, it rejects the CBDC model altogether, citing privacy risks and the potential erosion of individual financial autonomy.

Instead of pushing for a digital dollar controlled by the central bank, the administration appears to be leaning into the market-driven success of U.S.-denominated stablecoins, particularly those with transparent reserves and audited backing.

Regulatory reckoning looms

Between these bold strokes, the report must navigate a minefield of jurisdictional disputes. The SEC and CFTC have spent months clashing over whether most tokens qualify as securities or commodities, while Treasury officials have quietly advocated for a new independent regulator specifically for digital assets. The working group’s compromise, expected to involve bifurcated oversight based on asset functionality, may satisfy neither camp.

Either way, what emerges on July 30 won’t be the final word. The report’s actual test is whether it can translate political vision into workable policy, without crushing the innovation it seeks to harness.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Though it has weighed in on traditional staking, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not issued guidance on liquid staking.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002025+1.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02563+0.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03713-3.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:02
Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:14
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018322-13.34%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02655-5.58%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03908-6.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002025+1.80%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.935-3.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:12

Trending News

More

Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX