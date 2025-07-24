PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 14:01
Notcoin
NOT$0.001996+0.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001876+6.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01589-3.16%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002637-4.66%
SOON
SOON$0.1418-3.92%

PUMP, the native token of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, fell sharply on Thursday, July 24 after its founder said an airdrop was not coming soon and legal challenges intensified.

Summary
  • PUMP has dropped 52% since its July 16 peak amid fading airdrop hype.
  • Founder confirms the airdrop is still planned, but not happening soon.
  • Legal complaints now target Solana and Jito leadership under U.S. RICO law.

The token declined 17% from a local high of $0.00369 to a low of $0.00305 within 24 hours. As of press time, it had slightly recovered to $0.003243, still down 11% on the day and over 40% for the week.

The decline follows a steady selloff since Pump.fun’s (PUMP) launch earlier this month. The token, which debuted at $0.004 during its presale, briefly rallied to an all-time high of $0.0068 on July 16 before losing momentum. It is now trading more than 52% below that peak.

Airdrop expectations walked back

The token’s decline deepened after Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen said that while an airdrop is still planned, it won’t arrive anytime soon. Speaking in a July 23 interview with Michael “ThreadGuy” Jerome, Cohen said the team aims to deliver a meaningful airdrop but will prioritize execution and ecosystem growth over rushing the timeline.

“We’re going to keep our word… but the airdrop is not going to take place in the immediate future,” Cohen said. The comments came a day after the token slipped below its initial coin offering price of $0.004, prompting further sell pressure from traders expecting near-term distribution.

Legal action widens to Solana and Jito

Meanwhile, legal pressure is mounting. On July 23, Burwick Law and Wolf Popper filed an expanded lawsuit against Pump.fun, adding the Solana Foundation, Solana Labs, and members of the Jito team.

The amended complaint accuses them of participating in a scheme that may have violated U.S. financial laws, including the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and various securities and anti-money laundering rules.

Co-founders of Solana Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal, executives of the Solana Foundation, and the management of Jito Labs are among the defendants. According to the plaintiffs, these parties actively participated in the design of the token and fee structure for the Pump.fun ecosystem rather than just being spectators.

The complaint claims that Pump.fun, operated by the UK-based Baton Corporation, lacks proper user verification, fails to monitor for suspicious activity, and exposes users to financial crime risks. The Solana Foundation and Jito Labs have not responded publicly. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:14
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018333-13.28%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02637-5.98%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03894-6.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.75%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9355-3.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:12
US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Reuters, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced a series of regulatory reform plans aimed at adapting to cryptocurrency
Major
MAJOR$0.15551-2.72%
U Coin
U$0.011-1.87%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:26

Trending News

More

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates