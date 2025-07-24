Hong Kong Declares Unlicensed Stablecoin Promotions a Crime

CryptoNews
2025/07/24 14:20
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018316-13.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.183-1.50%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.332+0.60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05471-4.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.29-3.16%

Hong Kong will soon make it illegal to market unlicensed stablecoins to the public, as the city tightens controls ahead of the rollout of a long-anticipated regulatory framework.

The move comes as authorities seek to cool market euphoria and protect retail investors from hype and fraud in the digital asset space.

Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), issued a warning on Wednesday, just days before the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance comes into effect on Aug. 1.

In a blog post, he urged the public to remain cautious amid “frothy” market behavior and excessive excitement over stablecoins.

Dozens of Firms Eye Stablecoin Licenses Amid Tightening Rules

Yue said the new law will make it illegal to offer or actively promote fiat-referenced stablecoins, or FRS, to retail investors. However, this restriction applies only to those without a license from the HKMA.

“We urge the public to stay vigilant to avoid violating the law inadvertently,” he wrote, adding that some recent promotions have bordered on market manipulation or fraud.

The crackdown follows a surge of interest from companies seeking to tap into Hong Kong’s evolving Web3 ecosystem.

More than 40 firms have reached out to regulators in recent months. However, most of their proposals are still in the early stages and lack viable business plans.

Additionally, a few firms are reportedly still grappling with basic questions around risk management and technical capability.

Among the companies reportedly preparing applications are Ant Group, JD.com, Standard Chartered and Circle. In addition, several law firms told Chinese outlet Yicai that more clients are still finalizing their documents. These submissions are expected once the law officially takes effect.

Stablecoin Bill Sets Strict Rules on Backing, Licensing and Access

The stablecoin bill introduces a licensing regime that covers both issuers and service providers.

According to official guidance, only a limited number of licenses will be granted at first. In addition, unlicensed stablecoin offerings will be restricted to professional investors. The first approvals are expected to come later this year.

Yue warned that many applicants may be disappointed. “A mere announcement of intention to explore stablecoin-related business or digital assets is enough for some listed companies to grab headlines and send stock prices and trading volumes soaring,” he wrote. “Investors should remain calm and exercise independent judgment.”

Under the new rules, stablecoins must be fully backed by high-quality, liquid reserves in the same currency. These reserves can include cash, bank deposits or government bonds. Moreover, they must be held in trust, separated from company assets, and shielded from creditor claims in case of insolvency.

Global Momentum Builds for Stablecoin Regulation, HK Joins In

The crackdown comes as international regulators intensify their focus on stablecoins. Recently, the Bank for International Settlements highlighted the sector’s potential money laundering risks. In particular, it warned about vulnerabilities in cross-border use cases.

The US, meanwhile, passed landmark stablecoin legislation earlier this month under President Donald Trump’s administration, signaling a global shift toward formal oversight.

Hong Kong, which has positioned itself as a digital asset hub in Asia, has taken a cautious but proactive approach.

Yue said the HKMA is finalizing its supervisory and anti-money laundering guidelines. The authority expects to publish them by the end of July. While the final rules may see minor changes from earlier drafts, the regulator is still expected to take a tough stance on financial crime safeguards.

“Regulation is an art of balancing divergent objectives,” Yue wrote. “More stringent regulatory requirements will inevitably limit the room for stablecoin businesses to scale rapidly in the short term.”

To provide clarity on the application process, the HKMA will release an explanatory note next week outlining how it will accept and assess license applications.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:14
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018333-13.28%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02637-5.98%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03894-6.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.75%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9355-3.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:12
US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Reuters, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced a series of regulatory reform plans aimed at adapting to cryptocurrency
Major
MAJOR$0.15551-2.72%
U Coin
U$0.011-1.87%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:26

Trending News

More

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates