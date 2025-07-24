Ripple's XRP declines despite Nature's Miracle plan to establish a $20 million XRP reserve

Fxstreet
2025/07/24 05:55
XRP
XRP$2.9828-4.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01591-2.57%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.15%
  • Nature's Miracle announced plans to launch a reserve of up to $20 million focused on XRPin XRP.
  • The company will use proceeds from an equity financing round to establish its new crypto-focused reserve.
  • XRP is down 12% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement.

XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token.

Nature's Miracle set to establish XRP-focused treasury

Agrotech firm Nature's Miracle announced plans to launch a corporate XRP treasury, becoming one of the latest public companies to adopt the digital asset as part of its reserve strategy.

The company plans to allocate up to $20 million toward acquiring XRP, using proceeds from an equity financing agreement with GHS Investments. Nature's Miracle added that it intends to integrate yield strategies, such as staking its XRP holdings, to foster broader participation in the Ripple ecosystem.

"We see the huge potential of XRP as it improves the speed and reduces the cost of cross-border payments. Many established financial institutions, like Banco Santander and American Express, are already involved with XRP," said James Li, CEO of Nature's Miracle, in the press release.

Nature's Miracle stated that its initial XRP acquisitions will be financed through proceeds from its recently approved S-1 registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The funds will be drawn when Nature's Miracle chooses to sell the securities.

The move adds Nature's Miracle to a list of companies planning to hold XRP as a reserve asset. There are now at least eight companies that have disclosed XRP treasury initiatives, including Trident Digital, Webus International, VivoPower, Wellgistics Health, and others.

Over the past few months, an increasing number of companies have shifted from the Bitcoin reserve model to altcoin-focused treasuries, such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP.

Likewise, progress in crypto regulation has stirred wider institutional interest in crypto, paving the way for companies to explore digital asset treasuries.

"With President Trump's signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18, 2025, more institutions are adopting cryptocurrency as a core treasury holding," Li added in the press release.

XRP has declined 12% in the past 24 hours, further retreating from its all-time high of $3.65 despite the announcement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:14
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018333-13.28%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02637-5.98%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03894-6.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.75%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9355-3.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:12
US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Reuters, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced a series of regulatory reform plans aimed at adapting to cryptocurrency
Major
MAJOR$0.15551-2.72%
U Coin
U$0.011-1.87%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:26

Trending News

More

Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

How SpacePay Became the Hottest Crypto Opportunity on the Radar

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates