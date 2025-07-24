Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH

Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case's ongoing evidence review. Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams' Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. "Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to," prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams' name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors' home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.