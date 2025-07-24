Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was hosted by Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain and global advisor of Tron Inc., and was broadcast live at the Nasdaq market in Times Square, New York. Tron Inc. was formerly SRM Entertainment, a Nasdaq-listed company. The company announced in June this year that it would launch a TRX token reserve strategy of up to $210 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.