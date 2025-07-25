Dow Jones drops, Tesla stock gets crushed on earnings miss

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 02:20
Major
MAJOR$0.15516-3.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.010209-3.39%
U Coin
U$0.011-1.43%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0003698-5.39%

Tesla stole the spotlight Thursday—not for the right reasons—as its 9% stock plunge weighed on sentiment despite upbeat earnings from Alphabet and IBM, leaving U.S. markets mixed. The Dow Jones slipped, dragged by a surprise IBM selloff, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 edged higher on strong results from Google’s parent company.

Summary
  • Dow Jones diverged from other indices
  • IBM lost 8% despite strong earnings
  • Tesla stock lost 9% on earnings miss

US stock indices are mixed

On Thursday, July 24, Dow Jones was down 200 points or 0.43%, dragged down by low IBM earnings. At the same time, the S&P 500 was up 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.32%, boosted by strong Alphabet earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Shares of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, were up 1.38% after the company reported strong quarterly results. The company reported earnings per share at $2.31, up from $1.89 in the same quarter of last year, and beating the $2.18 estimate. Strong Google Cloud revenue, at $13.6 billion, was the biggest surprise in Q2.

Google also announced that it would raise its capital expenditures by $10 million to meet customer demand for cloud computing. Strong earnings and new investments are good news for Meta and Microsoft, which are set to post earnings on Friday.

Tesla, IBM sink as earnings fail to impress

IBM’s stock sank 8% despite its earnings beating expectations. The firm reported $2.80 earnings per share for Q2, beating consensus expectations of $2.65. The firm’s revenue, at $17 billion, also beat expectations, as did its operating margin.

Still, investors expected more from the tech giant. Critically, the company also underperformed in one critical metric, which is software revenue. This slower-than-expected growth in a high-margin business spooked investors, leading to the stock’s decline.

Another big loser was Tesla, whose stock plunged 9% on a major earnings miss and Musk’s warnings. In the second quarter, EV maker’s revenues were down 12% year over year to $22.5 billion, missing consensus expectations of $22.64 billion. Earnings were also at 40 cents per share, compared to the estimated 42 cents.

At the same time, Musk warned that the company could have “a few rough quarters” ahead. One major factor, which Musk alluded to, is the loss of the electric vehicle incentives, which were taken away in Trump’s budget deal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15638-2.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02207+1.70%
Ethereum
ETH$3,682.95-3.90%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:08
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006154-0.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:53

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"

Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.