In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy transferred out another 5,153 BTC, with a total value of US$596 million

PANews July 25 news, according to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the sell-off is still going on. In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy has transferred out 5,153 BTC again, with a total value of $596 million, of which 3,313 (US$383 million) were clearly deposited into exchanges, and USDT is still being withdrawn from exchanges; the remaining BTC has been transferred to a new address, and the ownership is still unclear. Currently, Galaxy Digital still holds 26,238 BTC on the chain.

