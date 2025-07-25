The number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 BTC increased from 24 in Q1 to 35

PANews
2025/07/25 16:11
Bitcoin
BTC$115,281.8-2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-3.93%
Vice
VICE$0.01301+31.14%

PANews reported on July 25 that Chris Kuiper, vice president of digital asset research at Fidelity, said that the number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 bitcoins continues to increase, indicating that institutional interest in bitcoin is heating up. According to tracking data by analyst Zack Wainwright, such companies have grown from 24 at the end of the first quarter of 2025 to 30 at the end of the second quarter, and now have reached 35 in the third quarter. These companies hold a total of nearly 900,000 bitcoins, significantly increasing corporate exposure to bitcoin.

It is worth noting that from the first quarter to the second quarter, bitcoin purchases were more dispersed among listed companies, rather than concentrated in a few large buyers. Data shows that listed companies purchased a total of 99,857 bitcoins in the first quarter of 2025, and increased to 134,456 in the second quarter, a month-on-month increase of 35%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15638-2.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02207+1.70%
Ethereum
ETH$3,682.95-3.90%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:08
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006154-0.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:53

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"

Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.