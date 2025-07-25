Unitree Technology releases its third humanoid robot, Unitree R1

PANews July 25 news, according to Jinshi, Yushu Technology officially released its third humanoid robot "UnitreeR1 Intelligent Partner" this afternoon. The robot is priced from 39,900 yuan, supports development/remodeling, is flexible and ultra-lightweight at about 25Kg, and integrates a large multi-modal model of voice and image.

