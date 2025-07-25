Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes 1.27% for node inflation, 7.9% for first-year nodes, 21.46% for the team, 13.74% for investors, 2.62% for public investors, 9.87% for airdrops, and 43.14% for community reserves.

It is reported that TOWNS has raised approximately US$39.91 million from Coinbase Ventures, Benchmark, Framework Ventures, etc., and the protocol has accumulated more than US$30 million in processing income, generated more than US$3 million in protocol fees, and sent more than US$2.7 million in tips through the protocol.

Previously, Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee repurchase, and has generated more than $2.1 million in fees since its launch.