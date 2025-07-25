Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the halving effect is gradually weakening, the interest rate cycle has turned positive for cryptocurrencies, and regulatory improvements and institutionalization have reduced the risk of explosion. At the same time, larger trends such as asset inflows into ETFs, widespread institutional adoption, regulatory progress, and continued investment from Wall Street are dominating the market. He believes that these long-term positive factors will overwhelm the traditional four-year cycle, and predicts that 2026 will be a bumper year for the crypto market, but also reminds that the market will experience significant volatility, and is more likely to be a "continued and stable prosperity" rather than a super cycle.