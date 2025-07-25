From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

At the beginning of 2025, as the liquidity of the secondary market tightened, a large number of altcoins driven by "story + airdrop" were ruthlessly punctured.
Countless altcoins have been going down all the way, hitting new lows - while the market value of Bitcoin rose to a five-year high of 62.1% during the same period, and the Altcoin Season Index even hit a record low of 4 points in May 23.
However, "utility tokens" such as Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), Pendle (PENDLE), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) have attracted funds to go upstream, and both prices and on-chain revenues have risen. They have one common feature: real and auditable protocol cash flow, and the value is returned to token holders through repurchase, profit sharing or staking.
This article attempts to sort out the logic of capital migration after the VC bubble burst, and uses four representative projects as samples to explore how the "on-chain P/E era" is reshaping the crypto valuation system.
Definition: Token holders can share protocol revenue (Fee Capture), or indirectly increase the "on-chain EPS" (verifiable income corresponding to each token) of each token through repurchase/destruction and staking profit sharing.
Typical model
|Tokens
|Lowest Point of the Year → July
|Rise and Fall
|Value Reflux Mechanism
|Key Catalyst
|UNI
|$4.55 → $10.33
|+127%
|Fee Conversion Restart Proposal, Proposed to Return 0.05% of Transaction Fees to the Treasury (Not Implemented)
|Foundation Passed 1.655 100 million US dollars huge investment plan
|AAVE
|$114.05 → $293.33
|+157%
|DAO repurchases $1 M AAVE every week and enters the ecological reserve
|Buyback plan passed in June
|PENDLE
|$1.81 → $4.49
|+148%
|Protocol takes 5% of the revenue + 5 bps transaction fee
|TVL breaks $5.5 B, yield, PT-sUSDe token annualized yield 11.11%
|HYPE
|$9.3 → $44.3
|+376%
|30% transaction fee real-time repurchase and destruction
|July 5 CoreWriter upgrade
Previously, the market has always regarded UNI as a "pure governance coin". Since then, the Uniswap Foundation has voted to approve a huge investment plan of $165.5 million. The Uniswap Foundation proposed to allocate $165.5 million in funds to the following aspects.
· $95.4 million for funding (developer programs, core contributors, validators);
· $25.1 million for operations (team expansion, governance tool development);
· $45 million for liquidity incentives.
Currently, $UNI tokens have no actual token value capture and token repurchase plans!
Aave DAO approved to repurchase approximately $1M AAVE per week with protocol surplus and lock it into DAO inventory:
Pendle puts the derivative narrative of "future income" into a trading market:
As a high-frequency matching DEX, Hyperliquid launched the CoreWriter pre-compilation in July, allowing HyperEVM contracts to directly place orders, settle, and call CLOBs, and the on-chain fee repurchase and destruction mechanism:
After the VC story receded, the market is re-pricing "verifiable cash flow".
Utility tokens integrate on-chain income, token value and governance rights, and are scarce assets that cross cycles.
With the introduction of Fee Switch, repurchase or surplus distribution in mainstream DeFi protocols, it indicates that the valuation logic of the crypto market may move from "narrative market" to "cash flow market".