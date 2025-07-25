Vietnam launches national blockchain platform NDAChain, including 49 validation nodes

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Vietnam has officially launched the national blockchain platform NDAChain, which will serve as the core infrastructure of the country's digital ecosystem. NDAChain was developed by the National Data Association (NDA) and operated by the Data Innovation and Development Center of the Ministry of Public Security. The platform adopts a hybrid data architecture, combining centralized and decentralized elements, aiming to enhance data security, scalability and global integration capabilities. NDAChain will provide a "decentralized trust layer" for fields including e-government, finance, medical care, logistics and education, and realize decentralized identity authentication and digital contract signing through NDA DID. The Ministry of Public Security, NDA and several well-known companies jointly operate 49 verification nodes to ensure network security and compliance. Officials said that the launch of NDAChain will provide key support for Vietnam's digital society and economic development.

