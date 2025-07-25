Pure Crypto plans to raise fourth fund, betting on crypto's 'last big boom'

PANews reported on July 25 that Pure Crypto, a fund management company headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, plans to raise its fourth cryptocurrency fund. Founder Jeremy Boynton and managing partner Zachary Lindquist believe that this will be the "last big boom" in cryptocurrency investment. Boynton said that as the industry matures, the annualized returns of cryptocurrencies may stabilize in the future, similar to the Nasdaq rather than the high volatility of early Bitcoin. Since its establishment in 2018, the value of Pure Crypto's first fund has increased nearly 10 times to about US$60 million, and the company currently manages assets of about US$100 million. The two executives are confident that they will complete a new round of fundraising by the end of this year based on past performance.