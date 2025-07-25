Former BlackRock Head of Digital Asset Strategy Joseph Chalom Joins SharpLink as Co-CEO

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SharpLink’s announcement, Joseph Chalom, former head of digital asset strategy at BlackRock, officially joined SharpLink as co-CEO. Chalom has worked at BlackRock for 20 years and has led the launch of IBIT (managing over $87 billion in assets), ETHA (managing over $10 billion in assets) and BUIDL, the first tokenized treasury bond fund on Ethereum. SharpLink said that Chalom’s joining will help Ethereum become the core of global finance and promote the company to build the most trusted Ethereum vault. The asset is $ETH and the stock code is $SBET.

