Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Fxstreet
2025/07/25 08:39
Bitcoin
BTC$115,416.48-2.34%
  • Strategy reportedly plans to upsize its stock offering from $500 million to $2 billion.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds to boost its Bitcoin reserves.
  • Strategy currently holds a stash of 607,770 BTC.

Strategy (MSTR) is set to raise its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) offering from $500 million to $2 billion to boost its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.

Strategy to upsize its STRC offering from $500 million to $2 billion

Business intelligence firm Strategy has reportedly increased the size of its latest preferred equity offering to $2 billion from an initial $500 million, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The offering is said to involve shares of Strategy's STRC preferred stock, which carries an initial dividend of 9%. The shares will be priced at $90 each, representing a discount below their $100 face value.

The initiative will also include five million shares managed by banks Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Moelis & Company and TD Securities.

Strategy will reportedly use the net proceeds from the offering to boost its Bitcoin holdings and for other business purposes. This is not the first time the firm has upsized its stock offerings to strengthen its BTC purchases.

STRC is expected to rank higher than Strategy's Strike and Stride preferred shares, as well as its common equity, but remains below its Strife preferred stock and outstanding convertible bonds.

Neither Strategy nor its CEO, Michael Saylor, has yet to confirm the news from Bloomberg.

The development comes as Strategy acquired 6,220 BTC on Monday for roughly $740 million. The company currently holds approximately 607,770 BTC, valued at over $72 billion at Bitcoin's current price.

Strategy leads Bitcoin treasury companies, with the highest corporate stash of BTC, followed by over 140 public companies. These firms collectively hold 918,133 BTC worth about $109 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

More corporate firms are planning to follow the playbook laid down by Strategy to adopt Bitcoin into their reserves. 

However, a growing number of companies have turned towards altcoin-focused treasuries, holding top digital assets including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL) and BNB.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15483-3.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02205+1.33%
Ethereum
ETH$3,692.86-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:08
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006152-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:53

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"

Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.