The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aunt Ai, the account "Set 10 Big Goals First" (@jasonleo) has closed the original BTC and ETH short positions and selected a new position to open short positions again. The original BTC short position opening price was $119,425, with a maximum floating profit of $8.5 million, and the position has been closed to stop profit; the ETH short position opening price was $3,528.85, and the stop loss is expected to exit. Currently, the account continues to short, and the new BTC opening price is $116,065.2, with a floating profit of $1.947 million; the new ETH opening price is $3,698.17, with a floating profit of $333,000.

