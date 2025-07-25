Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP

PANews reported on July 25 that Star Road Financial Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (Star Road Technology), which was independently incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, held the "Star Road Chain to the Future 2025: Web3 Strategic Upgrade and RWA Product Platform Release Summit" at Hong Kong Cyberport on July 23, officially launching the Web5 strategic deployment and releasing the world's leading one-stop RWA (real world asset) technology, issuance and distribution platform - FinRWA Platform (FRP). Star Road Technology also joined hands with Fosun Wealth Holdings and China Asset Management (Hong Kong) to launch three tokenized currency funds on the "Star Wealth" APP, covering Hong Kong dollars, RMB and US dollars. The summit also announced that the company officially settled in Hong Kong Cyberport to build the future of the Web3 ecosystem, marking a new stage in the integration of traditional finance and digital assets.

