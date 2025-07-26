No gear, no hassle: OPTO Miner launches upgraded app with DOGE, XRP support

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

OPTO Miner adds DOGE support, expanding its mobile cloud mining app for global crypto users.

Summary OPTO Miner is a blockchain cloud computing solution provider.

Its new platform now supports DOGE and XRP for mobile cloud mining.

OPTO Miner unlocks DOGE/XRP mining with zero setup required.

London, July 24, 2025 — OPTO Miner, a blockchain cloud computing solution provider, announced the launch of the latest upgraded version of its mobile cloud computing application.

OPTO Miner has added support for Dogecoin (DOGE) recharge and computing power purchase functions. Previously, the platform already supported the use of XRP to pay for participating in cloud computing contracts. After this upgrade, global users can use XRP or DOGE, two crypto assets for settlement, and immediately start the mining profit journey remotely.

This app is designed for non-technical users. Register now and get a new user bonus. The new platform has a friendly interface and is easy to operate. Users do not need mining machines, configuration, or power maintenance. They only need to top up their crypto assets and choose contracts to automatically get stable income every day, and withdraw cash flexibly and freely.

Why choose XRP and DOGE to start mining services?

XRP and DOGE each have their own unique advantages, which is why OPTO Miner chooses them as payment methods. XRP has fast transfer, low cost, and is universally used. It is suitable for users who want to start contracts quickly without waiting for market conditions.

DOGE is more user-friendly, has strong liquidity and an active community, and is particularly suitable for people who are just getting started or prefer flexible investments.

Through the dual currency support of XRP and DOGE, the way for users to participate in cloud computing power has become simpler and more in line with their own usage habits and asset allocation needs.

Creating a cloud computing mine that truly belongs to everyone

No mining machine is required: no hardware equipment needs to be purchased, no electricity bills need to be managed, and system maintenance is not required. The cloud computing power of the platform can be used immediately.

XRP and DOGE can be directly deposited and invested: Users can directly use XRP and DOGE to deposit and purchase contracts without the cumbersome currency exchange process.

Daily income is automatically credited to the account: The platform distributes income daily according to the terms of the contract, and the account balance is credited in real time, which can be withdrawn and reinvested.

Transparent and traceable, clear contracts: All investment details and income data are presented visually, and operation records are traceable.

Asset security: Adopt a multi-layer security architecture and a hot and cold wallet separation mechanism to protect user assets from being compromised.

A variety of computing power contracts are available to suit different types of users.

[BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro)] Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income: $4, expiration income: $100 + $8

[BTC (AVALON MINER A1326-109T)] Investment amount: $500, contract period: 6 days, daily income: $6.05, expiration income: $500 + $36.3

[BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+)] Investment amount: $1,000, contract period: 10 days, daily income: $12.5, expiration income: $1,000 + $125

[DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2)] Investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 20 days, daily income: $41.1, expiration income: $3,000 + $822

[Antminer S17 Pro] Investment amount: $5,000 USD, contract period: 26 days, daily income: USD 70, maturity income: USD 5,000 + USD 1,820

[Avalon A1466] Investment amount: USD 10,000, contract period: 37 days, daily income: USD 156, maturity income: USD 10,000 + USD 5,772

Users can flexibly choose contracts based on their own budget and risk preferences. After one-click confirmation, the system will automatically allocate computing power resources and generate stable daily income during the contract period.

4 steps are needed to start the XRP and DOGE holding income mode

Register an account

Visit the official website, complete the registration, and receive a $15 new user bonus.

Deposit XRP and DOGE

In the account backend, select “XRP or DOGE top-up”. The system will generate a unique wallet address, and users can transfer funds from exchanges or personal wallets.

Select a contract plan

Browse the various computing power plans provided by the platform. Freely choose the appropriate contract, and start mining immediately after confirming the investment.

Receive daily income

During the operation of the contract, the system will automatically distribute the mining income to the user’s balance on a daily basis. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Defining the future of mining participation with a mobile-first concept

OPTO Miner spokesperson said, “We want every crypto user, regardless of technical background, to be able to easily control their mining income just like using a banking app. XRP is an ideal payment method to start this experience with its high transaction efficiency and low fees. DOGE also provides users with more flexible participation options with its active community and low entry barriers.”

With the continued advancement of XRP in the field of global payment and clearing, and the widespread application of DOGE in merchant payment and community circulation, OPTO Miner supports these two mainstream assets and is committed to providing global users with a more convenient way to access cloud computing power.

