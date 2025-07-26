A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the largest nominal transactions in the history of cryptocurrency, but the specific date and transaction price have not yet been disclosed. Galaxy Digital did not disclose the identity of the client, but said the transaction was part of the investor's broader estate planning strategy.

