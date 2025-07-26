Trump responds to Epstein case rumors: My name is not in the file

PANews July 26 news, according to CCTV News, on the 25th local time, US President Trump answered reporters' questions after arriving in Scotland and made it clear: "I have never been told that my name appears in the files related to Jeffrey Epstein." He insisted that his name was not mentioned in the files and said that the media's excessive attention to the matter was "making a fuss over nothing." In 2019, the wealthy Epstein was prosecuted for suspected sex trafficking of minors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.