Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Decrypt, US Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the lobbying activities of the cryptocurrency industry and compared it to legislation on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis. US Senator Warren acknowledged the need for cryptocurrency legislation, but also criticized the industry's influence on US politics. She claimed that the "Genius Act" is an example of the cryptocurrency industry "making its own legislation." She compared it to another bill, the Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000, which may have indirectly affected the 2008 financial crisis.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.