Cathie Wood: The surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption may be due to Robinhood's 2% reward

PANews reported on July 26 that in response to questions in the community about the "sudden surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption", ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood replied: "Robinhood offers a 2% matching reward for cryptocurrency transfers, and venture capitalists and other investors transfer pledged ETH to treasury companies (DATs) in order to double their funds after the lock-up period. Similar to $MSTR and $BMNR, treasury company stocks are a way for brokerage advisors to provide clients with BTC and ETH investment opportunities."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.