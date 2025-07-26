A smart money spent $9.485 million to buy 80.2623 WBTC half an hour ago

PANews reported on July 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "smart money that shorted Bitcoin when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" entered the market again, this time with WBTC. In the past half hour, he spent $9.485 million to buy 80.2623 WBTC, with an average price of $118,174, which seems to mean that the negative impact of the ancient whale's selling has come to fruition.

