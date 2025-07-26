China proposes to establish a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, with initial consideration of setting up its headquarters in Shanghai

PANews reported on July 26 that according to a report by Xinhua News Agency quoted by Jinshi, the Chinese government proposed to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. This is an important measure for China to adhere to and practice multilateralism and promote global governance through consultation, joint construction and sharing. It is also a practical action for China to respond to the call of the global South, help bridge the digital and intelligent divide, and promote the development of artificial intelligence for good and inclusive development. The organization's headquarters is initially considered to be located in Shanghai.

